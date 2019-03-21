As the city of Sioux Falls and surrounding communities prepare for potential flooding we are getting reports that a team of professionals who deal with these tragedies will be coming to the area.

Team Rubicon is a 501(c)3 nonprofit that utilizes the skills and experiences of military veterans with first responders to rapidly deploy emergency response teams. Founded in 2010, Team Rubicon has deployed across the United States and around the world to provide immediate relief to those impacted by disasters and humanitarian crises.

There services will be much appreciated as more flooding is anticipated along the Big Sioux River corridor.

With the stroke of her pen South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem signed an executive order closing several rivers to all recreational use because of rising flood waters. The order refers to the Big Sioux River, Skunk Creek, Split Rock Creek, and their tributaries in Minnehaha, Lincoln, and Union counties.

According to city officials a 2,000 foot long trap bag barrier has been built and will be placed today at Tomar Park.

You can keep up with the latest flood news from the city of Sioux Falls website .