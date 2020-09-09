The 9th annual Team HOPE Cancer Benefit Poker Run is still on for 2020!

Cancer doesn't end because of COVID, so COVID isn't stopping Team HOPE!

Poker run participates are riding in memory of all those who have lost their fight to cancer and for those who are still fighting.

According to a recent press release, registration for the 9th annual Team HOPE Cancer Benefit Poker Run is from 12:00 PM-1:00 PM on Saturday, Septemeber 19 at the Kozy's Bar west of Yankton's Walmart.

If you are unable to make it to the poker run, you can also make a monetary donation by mailing your donation to Team HOPE, 3018 N. Francis St, Yankton, SD 57078.

100% of the proceeds raised from the Team HOPE Poker Run goes towards supporting local area individuals and families affected by cancer and other hardships.

If you have questions or would like more information regarding this event, you can reach out to Karen Edler at 605-857-0133.

All vehicles welcome for the Poker Run on September 19 rain or shine!