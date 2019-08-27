Teachers Wanted, Custodians for Sioux Falls School District

If you have some teaching experience the Sioux Falls School District would like to talk with you about a job.

Not teaching in your past? What about cleaning up and doing some maintenance work?

According to a report from KSFY TV, the Sioux Falls schools want to be prepared for what occurs during the school year and that means building up their numbers in substitute teachers and custodians.

"This will be something that we work on all year. We can never have enough," Senior Director of Human Resources Becky Dorman said. "Unfortunately we see schools have to get creative in covering their jobs which is why we try to recruit as many as we can."

A larger custodial force is also being sought after. School administrators want to train applicants in the high schools first before possibly being transferred to another school.

A bachelor’s degree is preferred for substitutes, but an associate’s degree with some experience in teaching is also favorable. Applicants can go online to the Sioux Falls School District website to apply.