Teacher Appreciation Week FREE Stuff & Deals In Sioux Falls Area

Teacher Appreciation Week 2021 May 3 -9. Now more than ever our teachers need to feel they are appreciated.

Some area Sioux Falls businesses are offering freebies and deals to teachers this week to show them some love. Here is a list of some of the places you can check out.

Silverstar Car Wash: In honor of Teacher Appreciation Week, Silverstar Car Wash wants to say "THANK YOU" to local teachers with a free $18 Platinum Plus Monday and Tuesday, May 3 and 4, at all Silverstar Car Wash locations in Sioux City and Sioux Falls.

Sonic Drive-In: Use promo code TEACHERS at checkout online or in the Sonic app for a free large drink or slush with any purchase.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Monday through Friday, teachers will receive 20% off any order if dining indoors or placing an order over the phone.

Office Depot: Office Depot is celebrating teachers by giving 25% back in OfficeMax Rewards on qualifying purchases. Just present the coupon and rewards number at checkout. The coupon is available online at officedepot.com.

Staples: Teachers get 20% off in-store purchases for Teacher Appreciation Week from May 2-9. Teachers need to present a valid school ID at check-out. In-store only and exclusions apply.

Costco: Offering an exclusive teacher membership. Those who join as a new member are eligible to receive a $30 shop card. This exclusive teacher offer is only available online.

Cinemark – Register as a teacher with ID.me to land 20% off.

JOANN – When teachers sign up for the Teacher Rewards Discount card, they’ll receive 15% off every purchase.

Barnes and Noble – Educators can save up to 20% on all purchases for classroom use.