Tea School District Plans to Build Fourth Elementary School

TEA, S.D. (AP) — The superintendent says Tea Area School District elementary schools are "bursting at the seams" 16 years after the district was formed.

The Sioux Falls Argus Leader reports the district will open a third elementary school, expand another and has plans for a fourth.

The district recently decided to spend $6 million to expand Frontier Elementary by 12 classrooms, a gymnasium and a band hall for this fall.

The district will also open its newest campus, Venture Elementary, this fall with classrooms, a three-court gymnasium, library, commons area, collaborative spaces, a community tornado shelter and more.

The campus was funded by a $15.4 million bond package approved by voters in summer 2017.

The district has built new schools on a regular basis since about 2015.

