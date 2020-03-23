Tea Hosts a ‘Cruise Night’ during the COVID-19 Crisis

Allow me to take you back to a time long before anyone had ever heard of the COVID-19, a time when it was both cool and acceptable to hop in your car and cruise the streets of the Sioux Empire to socialize with friends.

If you're old enough to remember cruising the loop in downtown Sioux Falls you know exactly what I am talking about.

Something very similar to those good old days took place over the weekend in Tea.

When practically every health and government official is telling us to practice social distancing, a group of people in Tea did just that on Saturday night. They practiced social distancing from inside their cars in an effort to have some fun and boost morale during these uncertain times.

Dakota News Now is reporting that the community of Tea hosted a Cruise Night on Saturday (March 21). The night was designed to greet neighbors and show support for local businesses.

According to Dakota News Now, the people participating drove a pre-panned route throughout the city. The route was created for residents to get out and enjoy the evening together as a community.

Source: Dakota News Now

Enter your number to get our free mobile app