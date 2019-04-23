Tea Area Hires Drew Weber as New Boys Basketball Coach

Tea Area has found its new head boys basketball coach after the departure of Chris Fechner.

Former Colome basketball coach Drew Weber will take over the Tea Area program that has won two of the last three Class A state championships. Weber has spent the last five seasons at Colome and helped lead the Cowboys to a 15-4 regular season record and a SoDak16 appearance this past year. He went 81-29 during his time at Colome.

Weber will take over a program and a school district that continues to grow. In discussions with Activities Directors around the Sioux Falls metro area, it is expected that Tea Area will end up moving up to Class AA within the near future. The earliest the school could move up to Class AA for basketball would be during the 2021-2022 school year.