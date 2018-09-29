TCU Beats Iowa State 17-14 on Song’s FG in Final Minute

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Ben Banogu and TCU had reasons to be frustrated — and relieved.

Banogu returned a fumble 47 yards for a touchdown before the standout defensive end missed a potential sack on Iowa State's game-tying drive before the Horned Frogs beat Iowa State 17-14 on Jonthan Song's 28-yard field goal with 37 seconds remaining Saturday night.

The game-deciding kick came three plays after TCU quarterback Shawn Robinson was helped off the field and taken directly to the locker room after taking a hard hit to his left shoulder at the end of a 1-yard run to the 10. Running back Sewo Olonilua then took direct snaps twice to set up the field goal for TCU (3-2, 1-1 Big 12).

Frogs coach Gary Patterson didn't specifically answer questions about Robinson's injury, but said he wouldn't be happy "if he's done."

Iowa State (1-3, 0-2) tied the game at 14-all with just under eight minutes left when David Montgomery, who ran for 101 yards on 21 carries, scored from a yard out. Quarterback Zeb Noland kept that drive alive when he avoided a blitzing Banogu on third-and-25, then ran 28 yards for a first down.

On TCU's ensuing possession, Robinson's pass was intercepted by Braxton Lewis at the 3. But the Cyclones went three-and-out, then punted the ball for the drive that led to the final points.

The Frogs led 14-7 when Banogu returned a fumble 47 yards right after halftime. They were then driving to potentially extend the lead late in the third quarter, and had already converted two fourth-and-1s when tight end Artayvious Lynn caught a short pass and inexplicably tried to hurdle over a defender.

The ball came loose when Lynn made midair contact and was recovered by linebacker O'Rien Vance at the Cyclones 9.

"We're just trying to get three points, don't screw it up," Patterson said.

