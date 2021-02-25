We all know the National Football League is all about the offense and that was on full display in 2013 when the Minnesota Vikings took on the Baltimore Ravens.

It wasn't until the final two minutes of the game though when you got the offensive explosion.

Minnesota led Baltimore 12-7 with 2:09 left in the game and the Ravens had the ball in the RedZone on a 4th and goal.

For this week's "Throwback Thursday" video, we look back at one of the craziest finishes in the NFL's history.

The two teams combined for 20 points in the final two minutes for an absolute epic finish.

The Vikings would finish the 2013 season 5-10-1 while the Ravens would end up 8-8 with both teams missing the playoffs.

Regardless of the season's outcome, both teams gave us a lasting memory for years to come.

