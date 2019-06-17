Taylor Swift’s New Video ‘Calm Down’ Is On Fire!
Taylor Swift's New Video 'Calm Down' was posted on Youtube Monday morning and in the first 4 hours it had over 2 million views. It's on fire! And so is the mobile home she torches.
The video about LGBTQ acceptance includes almost non-stop stream of famous camios. Check out this list of celebrities appearing in the Taylor's video:
- A'keria Davenport
- Adam Lambert
- Adam Rippon
- Adore Delano
- Antoni Porowski
- Billy Porter
- Bobby Berk
- Chester Lockhart
- Ciara
- Delta Work
- Dexter Mayfield
- Ellen Degeneres
- Hannah Hart
- Hayley Kiyoko
- Jade Jolie Jesse
- Tyler Ferguson
- Jonathan Van Ness
- Justin Mikita
- Karamo Brown
- Katy Perry
- Laverne Cox
- Riley Knox-Beyoncé
- Rupaul
- Ryan Reynolds
- Tan France
- Tatianna
- Toderick Hall
- Trinity K Bonet
- Trinity Taylor
The video is Directed by Drew Kirsch & Taylor Swift. Executive Producers: Todrick Hall & Taylor Swift