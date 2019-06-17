Taylor Swift’s New Video ‘Calm Down’ Is On Fire!

Taylor Swift's New Video 'Calm Down' was posted on Youtube Monday morning and in the first 4 hours it had over 2 million views. It's on fire! And so is the mobile home she torches.

The video about LGBTQ acceptance includes almost non-stop stream of famous camios. Check out this list of celebrities appearing in the Taylor's video:

A'keria Davenport

Adam Lambert

Adam Rippon

Adore Delano

Antoni Porowski

Billy Porter

Bobby Berk

Chester Lockhart

Ciara

Delta Work

Dexter Mayfield

Ellen Degeneres

Hannah Hart

Hayley Kiyoko

Jade Jolie Jesse

Tyler Ferguson

Jonathan Van Ness

Justin Mikita

Karamo Brown

Katy Perry

Laverne Cox

Riley Knox-Beyoncé

Rupaul

Ryan Reynolds

Tan France

Tatianna

Toderick Hall

Trinity K Bonet

Trinity Taylor

The video is Directed by Drew Kirsch & Taylor Swift. Executive Producers: Todrick Hall & Taylor Swift