Taylor Swift’s New Video ‘Calm Down’ Is On Fire!

Taylor Swift's New Video 'Calm Down' was posted on Youtube Monday morning and in the first 4 hours it had over 2 million views. It's on fire! And so is the mobile home she torches.

The video about LGBTQ acceptance includes almost non-stop stream of famous camios. Check out this list of celebrities appearing in the Taylor's video:

  • A'keria Davenport
  • Adam Lambert
  • Adam Rippon
  • Adore Delano
  • Antoni Porowski
  • Billy Porter
  • Bobby Berk
  • Chester Lockhart
  • Ciara
  • Delta Work
  • Dexter Mayfield
  • Ellen Degeneres
  • Hannah Hart
  • Hayley Kiyoko
  • Jade Jolie Jesse
  • Tyler Ferguson
  • Jonathan Van Ness
  • Justin Mikita
  • Karamo Brown
  • Katy Perry
  • Laverne Cox
  • Riley Knox-Beyoncé
  • Rupaul
  • Ryan Reynolds
  • Tan France
  • Tatianna
  • Toderick Hall
  • Trinity K Bonet
  • Trinity Taylor

The video is Directed by Drew Kirsch & Taylor Swift. Executive Producers: Todrick Hall & Taylor Swift

