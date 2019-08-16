Taste the Goodness for Sioux Falls Bishop Dudley House

We quite often hear conversations about the thriving economy in Sioux Falls, how our city's businesses continue to grow. Sioux Falls shows up on "best-of lists" time and time again. But just as in any other expanding community there is a segment of the population who aren't as fortunate, due to one issue or another.

The Bishop Dudley Hospitality House is here to answer the need for daytime and emergency overnight shelter for the homeless and vulnerable in Sioux Falls. Over 600 people, at any given time in Sioux Falls, are without a permanent home and the Bishop Dudley House offers a safe, warm place to begin exploring a path to a more secure future.

To raise the funds to continue this mission the Catholic Community Foundation for Eastern South Dakota is presenting "Taste the Goodness", Saturday, August 24, from 5 to 9 PM at the Avera Tech Building (212 E. 11th) in downtown Sioux Falls.

You will find a wide array of foods, non-alcoholic beverages, games, and activities. Of course, they will also have a fantastic selection of craft beers and wines and a terrific variety of silent auction packages you can purchase via mobile bidding. Live music from the very talented Goodroad band will make this evening even more magical!

See the auction items and get your tickets online now. "Taste the Goodness" also needs a lot of volunteers, who will get to participate in the tasting experiences if they choose. (All attendees and volunteers must be 21).

For complete information on the event, including what volunteer duties and obligations will be, just see "Taste the Goodness" online, or call 605-988-3788.