In our family, being an adventurous eater was a requirement and if you weren't ( like my younger sister ) you sometimes simply went hungry. As my mom was wont to say so often, "I'm not running a short-order kitchen here! You'll eat what is put in front of you, or you won't eat. Simple. End of story!"

Thankfully, that was never an issue for me. I've always been pretty open to trying anything, at least once. So an event like the Taste of Cultures is right up my alley!

It's a celebration of diversity, of fellowship, of new friendships, and of community. It's an education in cuisine and culture. The 24th Annual Taste of Cultures is coming up on Saturday, April 13, from 6:30 to 9:30 PM at The District in Sioux Falls.

Dinner begins at 6:30 PM and this year the delicious cultural cuisine will be catered by Lalibela Restaurant . you'll enjoy food from around the world paired with a variety of wines. The entertainment, with live music from headliner Siama's Congo Music , begins at 7:30 PM and continues through the evening.

Proceeds from this event support the work of the Lutheran Social Services of South Dakota Center for New Americans . LSS helps newcomers to integrate into their communities with educational and counseling programs as well as; rental assistance, groceries, clothing, furniture, and bus pass purchases.

Tickets are $40 and can be purchased online , but hurry, seating is limited and last year the VIP tickets sold out very early! For more information contact Jamie Lennon at 605-444-7502.

You can follow the LSS Dakota Center for New Americans on Facebook

Source: Lutheran Social Services of South Dakota Center for New Americans