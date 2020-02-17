Tasha Tries: I Finally Tried The Popeye’s Chicken Sandwich

So, I know I'm way late to this party, but I finally tried Popeye's Chicken Sandwich that was causing so much fuss last Summer.

There was a chicken sandwich war with Chik-fil-A and everything!

Popeye's had lines around the block and chicken shortages and all kinds of craziness ensued, all over this sandwich.

They even took it off the menu for a while until they could replenish the supply. Well, this weekend I finally tried it.

There is the classic chicken sandwich and then the spicy version. I opted for the classic because I just wasn't sure how spicy the spicy would be. So I played it safe.

I thoroughly enjoyed the sandwich. Honestly, it was a welcome change from a burger after the Burger Battle.

The chicken sandwich is described on Popeye's website like this, "A tender all-white meat chicken breast fillet, marinated in an authentic blend of Louisiana seasonings, then hand-battered and breaded in our all-new buttermilk coating. Served with crisp barrel cured pickles and Classic or Spicy Mayonnaise, served on a warm and toasted buttery brioche bun."

Don't get me wrong, the sandwich was very good. It was a healthy sized chicken breast and it was juicy. The bun was toasted to perfection and I love brioche. It was a very satisfying sandwich. But, I don't understand why people were fighting over this thing. I mean, it was good, but I probably wouldn't come to blows with somebody over the last one.

Especially because Popeye's has a lot of other tasty things on their menu. I would just get something else.

Anyway, overall, I really enjoyed the sandwich and I'm glad I didn't have to fight anyone for it.

