Tasha Tries: I Finally Tried The Popeye’s Chicken Sandwich

Natasha-TSM

So, I know I'm way late to this party, but I finally tried Popeye's Chicken Sandwich that was causing so much fuss last Summer.

There was a chicken sandwich war with Chik-fil-A and everything!

Popeye's had lines around the block and chicken shortages and all kinds of craziness ensued, all over this sandwich.

They even took it off the menu for a while until they could replenish the supply. Well, this weekend I finally tried it.

There is the classic chicken sandwich and then the spicy version. I opted for the classic because I just wasn't sure how spicy the spicy would be. So I played it safe.

I thoroughly enjoyed the sandwich. Honestly, it was a welcome change from a burger after the Burger Battle.

The chicken sandwich is described on Popeye's website like this, "A tender all-white meat chicken breast fillet, marinated in an authentic blend of Louisiana seasonings, then hand-battered and breaded in our all-new buttermilk coating. Served with crisp barrel cured pickles and Classic or Spicy Mayonnaise, served on a warm and toasted buttery brioche bun."

Don't get me wrong, the sandwich was very good. It was a healthy sized chicken breast and it was juicy. The bun was toasted to perfection and I love brioche. It was a very satisfying sandwich. But, I don't understand why people were fighting over this thing. I mean, it was good, but I probably wouldn't come to blows with somebody over the last one.

Especially because Popeye's has a lot of other tasty things on their menu. I would just get something else.

Anyway, overall, I really enjoyed the sandwich and I'm glad I didn't have to fight anyone for it.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox!
Filed Under: Popeyes, Sioux Falls, Tasha Tries
Categories: Articles, Newsletter KSOO
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top