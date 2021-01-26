Thanks to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, retail store employees across the country have been working under extreme conditions. Employees of stores like Target have been going above and beyond throughout the pandemic which ultimately puts their own health at risk.

On Monday, January 25th, Target announced the company will grant its employees bonuses ranging from $500 to $2,000 to recognize them for their efforts and triumphs during these challenging times. More than 375,000 Target employees will be the recipients of a bonus.

According to a recent article from Bring Me MN The News, $187 million will be distributed among hourly Target employees. This includes anyone who works in the stores, distribution centers, Target headquarters, and field-based offices. Any employee who works as a store director, executive team leader or a salaried leader at a distribution center will receive between a $1,000 and $2,000 bonus. These checks follow a very successful holiday season for the national retailer.

Bring Me MN The News reports that "Target announced earlier this month that it's online/digital sales grew 102% in November and December with huge increases seen in drive-up sales and order pick-up."

These bonuses for Target employees offer some relief for those individuals who may be suffering financially or emotionally. The pandemic has affected everyone in more ways than one. It's truly nice to see that a national company such as Target is acknowledging the hard work and dedication of its employees during these uncertain times.

Target also gave their employees an additional bonus at the beginning of the pandemic.

