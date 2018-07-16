Target Offering Teachers 15 Percent off Select Classroom Supplies

Did you know that 94 percent of teachers reported spending their own money on supplies? Some even spend over $450! Well Target is stepping up to help our education professionals buy offering a discount heading into the school season.

Now through July 21 2018, all teachers nationwide are eligible for a 15% discount on select classroom supplies such as notebooks, crayons, pens, scissors, glue, markers and arts and crafts. It doesn't matter if you are a preschool teacher, home-school teacher or a college professor. All you have to do is go to Target.com/teacherprep and register for the coupon.

Online verification is required so you will need to fill out a form and enter a school email address at Target.com and then the coupon will be emailed to you.

According to USAToday, Mark Tritton, Target's executive vice president and chief merchandising officer in a statement: “As many teachers begin to think about the upcoming school year, the Teacher Prep Event helps them get the classroom supplies they need at a greater value. It’s a way for Target to acknowledge the role they play in going the extra mile for their students.” 

Source: usatoday.com

 

