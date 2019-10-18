Target Field Offers Upper Deck Golf Outing

This may be the most fun you will ever have with your short game. Nine holes of golf inside Target Field where the 2019 American League Division champs Minnesota Twins play.

Through Upper Deck Golf, on November 1 and 2 entrants will be targeting nine different holes on the playing field where custom greens have been placed in the outfield. You will tee off from upper deck locations throughout the stadium.

Each entry fee includes your round at the clubhouse festival inside the stadium with great music, cold beers, food and multiple golfing challenges for you and your friends.

Bring your own clubs but only a sand wedge up to your 8-iron. Each Hole will range from 75 yards to 150 yards.

There will be several challenges you can compete in against your playing partners including driving, chipping and putting.