Target Field in Minneapolis to Host 2022 Winter Classic

The state of hockey is going to get another crack at having the NHL's Winter Classic after COVID-19 derailed that opportunity this year.

The NHL announced this week that Target Field in Minneapolis will play host to the 2022 Winter Classic.

Get our free mobile app

The Minnesota Wild will face off against the St. Louis Blues on January 1, 2022, at Target Field.

Target Field is home to the Minnesota Twins and will be converted to an outdoor ice rink for the festivities.

Even though the game won't be played at the home of the Minnesota Wild, they will still not only be the team playing, but they will be playing host as well.

President of the Minnesota Wild Matt Majka is very excited about the opportunity as well, "We are just really happy to be back in this place after all that we've all been through, and I cannot begin to diminish the difficulty that so many of us have experienced through the past year with the pandemic, and I feel like there's reason for optimism that we are moving forward, and this is, I think, another indication of that."

The expectation is to have a full capacity crowd of around 39,000 fans and ticket information will be released at a later date.

This is going to be awesome for the State of Hockey, the Minnesota Wild and all the hockey fans in the region to experience such a unique opportunity at Target Field in 2022.

For more information on the Minnesota Wild, their roster, this big-time event, or other news surrounding the organization, you can visit their website.