The cast for Quentin Tarantino ’s Manson Family/Hollywood in the 1960s movie has continued to grow. But up until now, it’s been missing one major component: Charles Manson himself. But don’t worry (or, maybe do worry) because the director has finally found his Manson.

Australian actor Damon Herriman will play the notorious madman in Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood , according to The Wrap . He’s not that big of a name, but Justified fans will recognize him as Dewey Crowe, a criminal and White Supremacist, so it’s not that much of a stretch. Herriman also appeared in House of Wax and had roles in Battle Creek and Breaking Bad , so you’ve likely seen the guy around. In case you’re still not convinced, here’s what he looks like. Too scarily perfect right?

Porchlight Films

A few more actors have joined the massive cast. The Leftovers star Margaret Qualley will be a character named Kitty Kat, Rumor Willis has joined as British actress Joanna Pettet, who had lunch with Sharon Tate at her Cielo Drive home a few hours before the murders took place, Dreama Walker will be actress and singer Connie Stevens, The Americans ‘ actor Costa Ronin will be Polish actor Voytek Frykowski, one of the victims at Tate’s home, plus Victoria Pedretti, and Madisen Beaty.

The previously announced cast includes Margot Robbie as Sharon Tate, Leonardo DiCaprio as her neighbor, a western TV star, Brad Pitt as his stunt double, Damian Lewis as Steve McQueen, Mike Moh as Bruce Lee , Dakota Fanning as Mason disciple Squeaky Fromme, Lena Dunham , and Maya Hawke. That’s not it though! Deep breath – it also stars Emile Hirsch, Burt Reynolds, Al Pacino, Tim Roth, Zoe Bell, Michael Madsen, Timothy Olyphant, Luke Perry, Clifton Collins Jr., Michael Madsen, Scoot McNairy, Keith Jefferson, and Nicholas Hammond. Prepare to see Tarantino’s version of the Manson Family arrive in theaters a few weeks shy of the actual Cielo Drive murder anniversary on July 26, 2019.