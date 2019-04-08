Posh Boutique to Hold Fundraiser for Tapestry Ministry

You are invited to a night of food, drinks, and fun! This Thursday (April 11) Posh Boutique will be hosting a fundraiser from 4:00PM - 7:00PM, where 20% of all sales from the evening will go directly to Tapestry Ministry and free will donations will also be accepted. Food and drinks will also be provided.

There will be members of the Tapestry Ministry board in attendance and willing to answer questions anyone may have about the ministry.

The owner of Posh, Alyssa Nix, will also be there to offer free personal styling tips and tricks. When talking about the event Nix said “ Since we are finally seeing Spring weather, it is a great time to freshen up your wardrobe! Plus, it is always fun to shop for a good cause!”

This fundraiser will be a fun way to get out of the house and raise money to benefit an organization that does a lot to help out communities, not just in Sioux Falls, but throughout the Midwest.