Take the South Dakota Hidden Gem Road Trip

Spring will (officially) be here next week. Why not celebrate with a road trip across the state of South Dakota?

Well, as it turns out, Only in Your State created their version of the perfect South Dakota road trip, minus all of the hotspots tourists flock to every year, like Mount Rushmore, Crazy Horse, Wall Drug, etc... This one is all about South Dakota's hidden gems.

First off, you begin the road trip in northeastern South Dakota, at the Nicolett Tower in Sisseton. The tower also has an interpretative center along with it, that tells the tower's history.

From there, head south to Desmet where you'll find Wards Store and Bakery, where you'll find some tasty baked goods, and be able to say you stood in the same building as Laura Ingles Wilder!

After that, continue south until you reach the outskirts of Sioux Falls, where you can visit the Mary Jo Wegner Arboretum, where you can re-connect with nature, while still being near the city.

The road trip continues for several more stops and eventually lands in Rapid City at the Outdoor Campus West. A place where you can fish, learn about South Dakota wildlife, walk trails, and even check out the giant aquarium.

All in all, the road trip will take a little over 10 hours, so you might want to make it a two-day event.

To see the full list of South Dakota's hidden gems, check out the article at Only in Your State.

Story Source: Only in Your State