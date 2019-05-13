Take the Don’t Move Firewood Pledge

Two state agencies are partnering for a campaign to stop the transportation of untreated firewood. For taking the pledge you will be entered into a drawing for a camping gear.

According to the South Dakota Department of Agriculture they have teamed with the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks in launching a Don’t Move Firewood pledge to encourage support and advocacy for protecting South Dakota’s natural resources by not moving untreated firewood.

Maybe you take cut wood from your backyard to a fire pit party of someone on the other side of town. Or you take the same firewood to a state campground. Not anymore.

The release issued this week states that in May of 2018, emerald ash borer, a destructive exotic beetle, was discovered in Sioux Falls. Now more than ever, it is imperative that South Dakotans buy or collect firewood where they plan to burn it or buy certified heat-treated firewood.

To help incentivize everyone to not move firewood, all South Dakotans that take the pledge before June 30, 2019 at midnight will be entered to win “The Perfect Camping Set,” including a tent, sleeping bags, and outdoor cooking equipment.

Source: sd.gov