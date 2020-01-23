Take Advantage of South Dakota Snow

Lace-up, clamp-on, and get ready to ride. Last week's blizzard has turned into outdoor winter fun for those who like to ski, skate, snowshoe, and snowmobile.

The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Department offers up free snowshoes to enjoy these wintery days if you don't have your own. There are currently 17 different South Dakota State Parks stocked with sizes to fit youth through adults. And you won't need lessons. If you can walk, you can snowshoe.

The snowmobile trails are in really good shape now in the eastern part of South Dakota. The northeast and northcentral trails have good conditions and are being groomed weekly. If you’re headed to the Black Hills more of the same. Great conditions for outdoor winter fun.

For that short drive, Great Bear Recreation Park is in our backyard with skiing, snowboarding, and tubing.

And don't forget about the city ice rinks.

