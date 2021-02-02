Take A Look At the First 3D Printed Home For Sale in America

3D printers are coming into their own. Just about anything can be "printed" including firearms and even human organs.

So it was only a matter of time before someone figured out how to print a house.

There is a house in Riverhead, New York that is claimed to be the first 3D printed home in the US and it just hit the market. The listing price on Zillow is $299,999.

The builder SQ4D says they used an "Autonomous Robotic Construction System" that employed the use of a massive 3D printer. The company created each piece of the home on site. The company can print a house in 48 hours spread over an eight-day period.

"Built with concrete, this home will deliver strength and durability that conventional wood-frame construction cannot match," the company said.

This home is 1,400 square feet and has three bedrooms, two baths, and a detached 2.5 car garage. It sits on a quarter acre.

As real estate prices continue to climb, many people are getting priced out of the market. SQ4D hopes they can help get people into a home for up to 50% less than a traditional home in Riverhead.

Home prices in the Sioux Falls area aren't as high as Riverhead, NY so printing a 3D home here might not make sense financially. That is of course unless you wanted to be the first person in South Dakota with a 3D printed home.

Realty Connect USA/Zillow

