Tactless Flyer Complains About ‘Fat Pigs’ Seated Next To Her

"Why don't you sit between those two big pigs?" is what you can hear this United Airlines passenger say at about 3:55 of this video.

From the start of this video, you can see this rude passenger complaining about her seating assignment. She is apparently upset about being seated between two “big” people.

At the beginning of this recording, the lady is on her phone loudly saying: “I don't know how I'm going to do this the next four hours. This is just impossible. They are squishing me. At least they will keep me warm.”

Allegedly many passengers complained to the airline staff about the blond woman's behavior. Finally the woman is invite to come and stand in the back of the plane while they resolve the situation. As she is standing and moving out she states: “I eat salad.”

As the angry blond makes her way to the back of the plane other passengers are saying she should be ashamed of herself. What do you think?