Less than six months after opening on 41st Street in Sioux Falls, Taco Town Buffet has closed its doors.

The restaurant, which took over the old Cowboy Chicken location at 2700 West 41st Street in August of 2019, shut down for good last Sunday (January 26).

The owners broke the news on Facebook:

Taco Town's owners had previously operated the Hunny & Bunny food truck, which they sold in 2015.