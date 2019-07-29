Taco Seasoning from Walmart Recalled

It seems like we get some type of recall every week, this time its taco seasoning. According to WRAL, taco seasoning sold at Walmart stores across the country, including in South Dakota, has been recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination.

The recalled products include:

Great Value Mild Taco Seasoning Mix 1 oz package with an expiration date of July 8 and 9, 2021.

HEB Taco Seasoning Mix Reduced Sodium 1.25 oz packet with expiration dates of July 10, 11 and 15, 2021.

The "Best By" date information can be found on the top part of the backside of the package. These products are also sold in Minnesota, Iowa, and Nebraska.

So far, there have been no reports of illness. Customers who purchased the recalled products are being told to return it to the store for a full refund. If you have any questions you can call the Customer Service Center at 1-800-847-5608 or by e-mail at customerservice@chg.com for more information.

Source: WRAL