Taco Bell’s ‘Steal a Game, Steal a Taco’ Promotion is back for the NBA Finals

The NBA Playoffs are in full swing and no matter which team you cheer for I think we can all agree that we enjoy free food! Well, Taco Bell is bringing back their annual "Steal a Game, Steal a Taco" promotion during the NBA Finals.

Here's the deal, whenever a road team beats a home team, everyone in America will score a free Doritos Locos Tacos on Tuesday, June 18 from 2:00PM to 6:00PM. Not only that but according to Chewboom, Taco Bell is making it even easier for you to score your free taco by offering all-day pickup on orders placed through the app or website. Just take note that the offer excludes delivery. There’s also a limit of one free Doritos Locos Tacos per person or registered account.