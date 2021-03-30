T-Mobile Stores Are Finally Here in Sioux Falls

Time to rejoice for all the T-Mobile customers in the Sioux Falls area as the company has finally brought actual stores to Sioux Falls.

Currently, there are two stores in Sioux Falls with the assumption that there will be more in the area in the near future.

They are located on the West and East sides of Sioux Falls at 2422 S. Louise and 1524 S Sycamore Ave.

Those stores used to be Sprint stores but were converted to T-Mobile stores after the recent merger between the two.

Back in January, the company announced that it had acquired the Sprint-based inventory from certain parts of South Dakota including Sioux Falls.

I have been with T-Mobile since 2003 and absolutely love the service so it comes as no surprise that I am as ecstatic as anyone about their arrival in the 605.

When I went to college in 2003 in Minneapolis, T-Mobile was as good as any service in their area, and in my next stop of Tennessee, it was as well.

However, for the last 8 years, I have lived in Sioux Falls with no actual store, so my new phones or service help would happen through the mail or over the phone.

The new locations allow me and any other customer to browse and reap the benefits of everything T-Mobile has to offer.

For more information about the new locations, 5G or any news surrounding T-Mobile, you can visit their website.