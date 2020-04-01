T. Denny Sanford Donates $1 Million To Help Sioux Falls Residents

On Tuesday night it was announced that T. Denny Sanford reached out to Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken to make a $1 million donation to the One Sioux Falls Fund.

The One Sioux Falls Fund states its mission as: “In response to the Coronavirus pandemic, the Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation, in partnership with the City of Sioux Falls and local businesses, has established the One Sioux Falls Fund, a disaster fund to help residents in the Sioux Falls MSA (Minnehaha, Lincoln, McCook, and Turner counties) avoid evictions if they are unable to work due to COVID-19. Nonprofits, the County and the City will coordinate to distribute the funds to make sure assistance gets into the right hands.”

According to Mayor TenHaken, T. Denny Sanford will match the dollars the city of Sioux Falls puts into a fund as we all cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.

