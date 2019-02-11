Symetra Golf Tour Returning to Sioux Falls 2019

The Symetra Tour is the official qualifying tour of the LPGA Tour and enters its 39th competitive season in 2019. More than 340 players from 45 different countries hold Symetra Tour membership in 2019.

The Symetra Tour has released the official 2019 “Road to the LPGA” schedule, featuring 24 tournaments which are the most in a season since 1988. The tour includes $4 million in purses, marking the first time in the 39-year history of the Tour that plateau has been surpassed.

To give perspective on this purse figure, it is up 27 percent from 2018. In addition, compared to the 15 events and $1.62 million in purses offered by the 2013 schedule, the Tour has witnessed a 60 percent growth in tournaments and 150 percent increase for purses during that span.

Chief Business Officer of the Symetra Tour, Mike Nichols stated: “The Symetra Tour continues its consistent trend of upward growth, enhancing the opportunity we provide to players from around the world who aspire to play on the LPGA Tour. Not only are we once again raising purses in an effort to attract the best talent, but we continue to upgrade courses in an effort to provide players with an idea of what they will see when they graduate to the LPGA Tour.”

The GreatLIFE Challenge is scheduled for August 29 – September 1 at Willow Run Golf Course here in Sioux Falls.