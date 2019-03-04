A man with a thirty-inch sword was trying to stop traffic near downtown Sioux Falls over the weekend. The 51-year-old known transient unsheathed his weapon and was yelling at vehicles, all while swinging his sword.

One of those drivers spotted the man and called the police, sending officers to an area near 7th and Minnesota in Sioux Falls on Saturday (March 2) at 8:30 AM.

Police found the man walking near 8th and Main Street, with his weapon back in his sheath. Sean Courtney Rice was taken into custody and charged with drawing a deadly weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, and later with threatening a law enforcement officer while en route to the jail.

Rice had a blood alcohol level of .298, indicating alcohol may have a factor in the behavior and subsequent arrest.

There were no injuries reported in the incident. Police did not disclose any possible motive for the man trying to stop traffic.