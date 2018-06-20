Swimming and Outdoor Events Postponed

Let it snow, let it, I mean let it rain, let it rain, let it rain!

No doubt some areas need the moisture and then again are looking to shutoff the faucet. Well with all the rain in the Sioux Falls area there are many events that have been postponed or called off.

The Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation have postponed the Supervised Playground Program. And there will not be a Youth Track and Field Clinic today June 20.

ZooExpress has also been postponed to June 28. That day ZooExpress will be held at Granite Valley Park at 1:00 PM and Pioneer Park at 3:30 PM.

All six outdoor city pools are closed today. And the water walking, lap swimming, and Aqua Zumba programs at Drake Springs Family Aquatic Center will not be held.

However, if you still want to enjoy swimming the Midco Aquatic Center is open until 8:00 PM tonight per regular business hours.

