Sweet Tooth? Get Paid To Be A “Candyologist”

I like candy, maybe too much. Everything from Nerds to Laffy Taffy to Reese's Peanut Butter cups, there isn't much I don't like. And my dentist will confirm how much I like candy with the five fillings I had done in 2020. So imagine my excitement when I saw there is a company paying people to eat candy!

We've seen the stories of companies paying people to binge watch TV shows or to stay in an Airbnb, but those jobs are one time only type deals and are really done just for some quick publicity for the company.

However, there is a new opportunity from a candy company in Canada that is hiring part-time and full-time "candyologist" to test the company's products. Getting paid to eat candy? It's almost too good to be true!

Candy Funhouse in Ontario says the remote working jobs offer $47 an hour to sample and review the company's 3000 candy and chocolate creations.

The company is looking for "Candidates that have enthusiasm and eagerness to try confectionery products. We are looking for honest and objective opinions on the products that will be taste-tested."

The candidates will also be part of selecting new candy creations.

Other positions are available including website maintenance and on-camera social media personality.

Applications are being accepted online through Feb. 15.

No word on whether the company would cover the cost of dental work that might be needed to repair teeth.

