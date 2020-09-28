Sweet Coffee Deals in Sioux Falls on National Coffee Day

Lord help us if there were ever a coffee shortage. A freshly brewed cup of rich goodness that gets us going every morning. And, looking at the pic above, it's time for a great coffee deal on National Coffee Day!

On September 29, we celebrate National Coffee Day, and in Sioux Falls, there are some deals and freebies to be found - if you know where to look. There may be more than listed here, but it's a great start. let's go!

Dunkin' Donuts: We've been hearing that a Dunkin' was headed for Sioux Falls. I haven't seen it yet - but waiting. If you live near one you'll score a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase.

Starbucks: It's not just a one-day celebration for Starbucks, it's a whole week. To get all of these sweet rewards, including free stuff, you must be a Rewards member on their app. My wife was excited and that's all I needed to know that it's going to be an expensive week at our house. LOL.

Caribou: Buy any large beverage and get 50% off any bag of prepackaged beans to take home.

Kwik Trip: One of our fast and convenient stops is offering a free 12 fl. oz. Karuba Coffee and a free belVita Breakfast Biscuits to all Kwik Rewards members. redeem the offer in the Kwik Rewards app. Done.

Scooter's: I love this place. In celebration of National Coffee Day, participating Scooter’s Coffee locations will help celebrate by offering a FREE small cup of brewed coffee to guests in-store and drive-thru.

Coffea: Recently named the "best coffee in the state" I couldn't find anything on social media on their National Coffee Day offers. Might be worth asking when you arrive.

Sioux Falls Convention Center: They want to celebrate National Coffee Day with you! From 7 a.m.-9 a.m. drive through the main entrance parking lot and the Sales team will be there to greet you with a FREE cup of coffee.

Barnes & Noble: Get a free hot or iced tall coffee with the purchase of any item from their delicious bake case. Win!

Pilot Flying J: Download the app into your smartphone and you'll get an offer to redeem for a FREE any size hot or cold coffee.

Panera: Sign up for the coffee subscription in the app and get free coffee for a month. After that, it's 8.99 per month. Still a good deal for coffee lovers.