Sweden’s Take on COVID-19 May Not Have Paid Off

The choice Sweden made to take little caution amidst The Coronavirus pandemic drew quite a bit of global attention.

While other countries around the world were closing down or placing in restrictions to help slow the spread or 'flatten the curve'; the country of Sweden continued to operate life as normal with little to no interruptions to daily activities according to The New York Times.

One of the main reasons Sweden was afraid to close down a lot of their businesses and 'normal life' was the fear of negative long term economic impact.

Sweden stated that it put the sensibility into its citizens during the pandemic but also took into account the importance of job sparing with knowing the possibility of health risks to its citizens, or so they thought.

Currently, Sweden has 73, 344 positive COVID-19 cases, and 5,447 deaths within their borders.

"Per million people, Sweden has suffered 40 percent more deaths than the United States, 12 times more than Norway, seven times more than Finland and six times more than Denmark." -The New York Times

Overall Sweden has endeavored higher death numbers per capita without the benefit of the anticipated economic gains. Sweden's unemployment rate varied from 7.1% to 9% between the months of March through May respectively.

Source: New York Times