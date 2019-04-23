Swearing With Coworkers Can Boost Morale

I'm a fan of swear words and I've seen some great studies recently to back up the beauty of keeping cussing as part of your vocabulary.

From a story in Inc : "Profanity in the workplace may be considered taboo at most companies, but a new British study shows that office expletives might actually help boost morale. Swearing can help develop and maintain solidarity among workers, as well as relieve stress, according to the study conducted by researchers at the University of East Anglia, based in Norwich, England."

I came across this study just after finding a similar one about friends who swear. From a story in Optimal Positivity : "We tend to distance ourselves from people that swear as we believe that they simply lack the language skills to express themselves in a politer way or have a limited way of thinking. According to Kristin Joy and Timothy Jay, psychologists, it’s completely the other way around and they’ve done a study to back this up. According to their findings, the required skills to make up new swear words is linked to high fluency and language skills. Individuals with high IQ scores are both fluent and have a more versatile vocabulary, which means they’re prone to creating new profanities." I'm sure my mom wouldn't agree with the study but it does also go on to say people who swear often are also found, to be honest. To read the entire Optimal Positivity story .

