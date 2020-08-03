Suspect Uses Lighter To Flee From Sioux Falls Police Officers

A call to police about a 'suspicious car' near a Sioux Falls shopping mall netted an arrest of a burglary suspect on Sunday.

Dakota News Now reports that on Friday police began an investigation of 26-year-old Jamey Roger Gayken. Police say Gayken attempted to break into the apartment of an ex-girlfriend in the 900 block of North Walts Avenue using a skateboard.

Police say Gayken broke a window and threatened people inside the apartment before leaving.

Then on Sunday, Sioux Falls police received a tip of a suspicious vehicle repeatedly moving from one parking space to another on South Highline Place in east Sioux Falls.

Dakota News Now reports that Gayken was in the vehicle and gave responding officers a fake name leading to his arrest.

Police say that while Gayken was handcuffed in the back of a cruiser, he used a lighter to burn through the seatbelt. After officers removed Gayken from the car, he complained that the handcuffs were too tight.

While an officer was adjusting the handcuffs, Gayken pushed away from the officer and fled the scene. Gayken was apprehended again in the middle of Highway 11.

Police say Gayken is facing multiple charges including four counts of first-degree burglary, false impersonation, reckless burning, intentional destruction of property, fleeing police, and protection order violation.