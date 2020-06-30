Suspect Mistakenly Kills Wrong Person In Sioux Falls Shooting

Sioux Falls police say the suspect in two shootings in northern Sioux Falls on Monday shot and killed the wrong person.

According to Dakota News Now, the suspect entered the wrong home and killed a neighbor before leaving that home and entering a different home where he shot and injured his intended target along with two other victims.

Police say the suspect is 45-year-old Alton Ray Bear of Sioux Falls. Bear faces a list of charges including first-degree murder, second-degree murder, attempted murder, manslaughter, aggravated assault, and burglary charges.

Sioux Falls police captain Mike Colwill said Bear entered a home on the corner of Second Street and Prairie Avenue around 2:30 pm on Monday, June 29. Bear had an intended target in mind, a 30-year-old man who was not there. When the homeowner, 44-year-old Tracy Saboe confronted Bear, Bear shot him in the head.

Police say when Bear realized he shot the wrong man, he went one block north to another home at the corner of First Street and Prarie Avenue.

It was at this home that police say Bear entered and shot his intended target, the 30-year-old man in the face and shoulder. Bear shot an 18-year-old woman in the arm and a 52-year-old woman in the head. The three victims were sent to a Sioux Falls hospital and are expected to recover. Police say there were children in the house who were not harmed.

It wasn't until Monday evening when police learned of the first shooting when a family member found the victim shortly before 8 p.m. and called police.

Police found and arrested Bear about an hour after the second shooting.

After interviewing Bear and an investigation, police discovered the 30-year-old man was the intended target. The Bear said he was going after the intended target because Bear believed the target had assaulted someone in his family. It is not believed that the shooting was drug-related.