Suspect Charged With Murder of Sioux Falls Woman

The suspect being held in connection to the death of a Sioux Falls woman has been charged with her murder.

Dakota News Now is reporting that 19-year-old Amir Hasan Beaudion Jr. will face 15 charges in the death of 20-year-old Pasqalina Badi, including first-degree murder, rape, and kidnapping.

The charges were announced by Lincoln County State's Attorney Tom Wollman on Monday morning, Beaudion Jr. was formally arraigned Tuesday.

Wollman says the death penalty is a potential punishment for the crimes Beaudion Jr. is charged with.

Beaudion Jr. has been in custody since January 7 in connection to a separate kidnapping case in Minnehaha County.

Wollman said due to the complicated nature of the case, which included the separate kidnapping allegation, the filing of murder charges had to be delayed.

Investigators were able to take their time building a case because Beaudion Jr. was already in custody, Wollman continued.

Badi was first reported missing Jan. 6 and her body was later found in a ditch between Sioux Falls and Harrisburg.

Beaudion Jr. is being held on a $1 million cash only bond.