Susan G. Komen ‘More Than Pink Walk’ Goes Virtual

One of the most well-known fundraisers for breast cancer research and awareness is going online this year according to Dakota News Now.

The Susan G. Komen Great Plains organization made the decision on Wednesday that the 2020 More than Pink Walk will be held virtually.

Those who have already registered or would like to partake are asked to walk around their neighborhoods, parks, or any other place you can get some good steps in on September 27 at 9:00 am.

On the morning of the Susan G. Komen walk, there will be a virtual opening ceremony broadcast from the Komen Great Plains Facebook page.

Susan G. Komen walk organizers say the

"More than Pink Walk both acts as a fundraiser for breast cancer research and cancer patients, while also providing those touched by breast cancer with a sense of community."- Dakota News Now

Registration is free this year for the virtual walk. There is no registration fee for the virtual fundraising event this year.

Those who register as either a survivor or living with metastatic breast cancer will receive a t-shirt at no cost to them. Walkers will also enjoy the online activities leading up to September 27 to help get people involved in the larger community. To register for the 2020 Susan G. Koman Walk, visit //komengreatplains.org/walk.

Source: Dakota News Now.