OMAHA, Neb. (April 10, 2019) — Susan G. Komen® Great Plains is pleased to announce the availability of South Dakota community programs that will provide hundreds of medically underserved women and men with breast health education, breast cancer screenings and various types of support over the next year.

The programs were selected for funding through a competitive application and independent review process. Organizations in both Nebraska and South Dakota will offer programs that reach the most vulnerable populations in the region, including rural, underinsured, and uninsured men and women. These programs help to ensure anyone can access life-saving services that can lead to early detection of breast cancer.

Altogether the community programs and other services represent an investment of more than $450,000 from supporting donors.

The South Dakota agencies benefiting from the 2019-2020 Community Programs include:

John T Vucurevich Regional Cancer Care Institute - $27,967 (Rapid City, S.D.) to support rural and medically underserved women with travel assistance and survivorship programs in and around Rapid City, South Dakota

South Dakota Department of Health – All Women Count! - $65,000 (South Dakota, statewide) to provide free or low-cost mammograms for uninsured and under-insured women

Visiting Nurse Association - $85,000 (Nebraska, statewide) to offer short-term financial help and patient navigation services to current breast cancer patients as part of its Breast Cancer Assistance Program

Treatment Assistance Program - $14,500 (Nebraska and South Dakota, statewide) will help eligible breast cancer patients cover select costs associated with treatment

Small Grants - $20,000 (Nebraska and South Dakota, statewide) to provide evidence-based education about breast health or reduce barriers to receiving education

Source: Melissa Baron, Susan G. Komen® Great Plains