Survivors Joining for Hope Ride for Survivors Poker Run

You may have heard or seen the report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) which was just released (June 20, 2019). It reveals that suicide rates have climbed to the highest rate they've been at since World War II.

This is a "33% increase since 1999" and the "highest age-adjusted suicide rate recorded in the U.S. since 1942". In separate research by the Journal of American Medicine (JAMA) youth suicides are at their highest rates since 2000. And, no one is immune.

This information while devastating offers very few answers as to why. Opioid use, social media, and high levels of stress are all considered to be contributing factors. Yet, anyone who has survived a loved one's suicide can tell you that each situation is different, deeply personal, with reasons which may never be understood.

Survivors Joining for Hope (SJ4H) was founded by survivors, for survivors in 2014. They strive to help people who have lost someone to suicide connect with other survivors, in a "safe, judgement-free zone" in an effort to help them navigate through the experience.

This includes a survivor's network of support including groups for adults, children, and private support groups, as well as the funding of funeral and burial expenses and prevention education.

On Sunday, June 30, SJ4H and J&L Harley-Davidson are hosting their 2nd Annual Ride for Survivors Poker Run with all proceeds going to support the mission of helping people impacted by suicide.

All vehicles are welcome to participate. Registration begins at 11:30 AM at J&L Harley-Davidson and the ride starts at 12:30 PM. Poker hands are $20 a piece with the winning hand announced at Bottom's Up in Corson at the end of the ride. There will also be door prizes and raffles, a 50/50 drawing, and a silent auction.

For more information, see Survivors Joining for Hope online, on Facebook, email Jodi@survivorsjoiningforhope.com, or call 605-838-6636.

Sources: Time, Survivors Joining for Hope (SJ4H), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention National Center for Health Statistics