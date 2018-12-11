Survivors Joining for Hope Lighting Your Way Out of Darkness

When I began writing this article, it was supposed to be about the Survivors Joining for Hope 's Third Annual "Ugly Sweaters for Survivors" Gala. The problem became, there was no necessity for the story because the gala sold out in record time. It's a good problem to have. So I decided to focus on the organization itself.

Survivors Joining for Hope 's mission is to lessen the hardship for individuals and families who have lost a loved one to suicide. Over 42,000 people each year become suicide victims. Each time a person takes their own life, it is estimated that 115 people are affected by it, 25 of whom experience major life chaos.

They make it possible for people to focus on their grief instead of financial concerns dealing with the costs associated with funeral services. They also strive to ease the emotional burden people carry after this life-altering experience, by making grief counseling available through financial support.

Survivors Joining for Hope was founded by survivors for survivors and through generous donations, grants and partnerships with local businesses, they've been supporting people when they are at their most vulnerable. They also work year-round to bring awareness to the subject with the ultimate goal of suicide prevention.

You can find help and information about Survivors Joining for Hope at their website , on Facebook and by calling 605-838-6636.