Survey: South Dakota Has Second Fewest COVID Restrictions

"South Dakota is open for business." You've probably heard that said more than once from politicians promoting the business-friendly climate of South Dakota amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Now there is a new survey that backs up those claims. According to the personal-finance site WalletHub, South Dakota ranks number two with the least COVID-19 restrictions. Of course, second place is either great or terrible depending on your political point of view.

Some states have accelerated reopening while others have further tightened restrictions and that has shuffled the rankings around. South Dakota was in first place in WalletHub's last survey, but Oklahoma has been easing restrictions enough to come out on top in this latest report.

Even though South Dakota has slipped to second place, the state still ranks at the top in several key factors.: (1st=fewest restrictions, 25=average)

1st – Requirement to Wear a Face Mask in Public

1st – Workplace Temperature Screening

1st – State Guidance on Customer Health Checks at Restaurants

1st – Travel Restrictions

1st – Large Gatherings Restrictions

1st – Strictness of "Shelter in Place" Order

1st – Reopening of Non-Essential Businesses

1st – Reopening of Restaurants and Bars

1st – Working from Home Requirements/Recommendations

Rankings from around the Upper Midwest:

#3 Iowa

#13 Montana

#14 North Dakota

#16 Wyoming

#17 Nebraska

#32 Minnesota

California is ranked last with the most restrictions.

