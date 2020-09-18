Surprise Food Truck Stopping At Hawthorne Elementary

According to a press release, the U.S. Bank’s Good Truck will roll into Sioux Falls to honor educators during the pandemic today, Friday, September 18 at 10:45 AM.

The Good Truck will be at Hawthorne Elementary School with a free lunch from Bagel Boy for both staff and teachers at the school.

Lunch will be provided from 10:45 AM to 1:00 PM.

Why is U.S. Bank offering this lunch?

"The coronavirus pandemic has been challenging for small businesses and U.S. Bank is proud to support them while creating an opportunity to brighten the day of our community."

The U.S. Bank’s Good Truck is traveling around the country to help support small and local businesses to help put a smile on the faces of community members and essential employees who are working to keep their communities safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.