Supreme Court with 6-3 Landmark Decision on LGBTQ Rights

Monday the United States Supreme Court had a landmark decision 6-3 for LGBTQ rights in America.

The court ruled that the Civil Rights Act of 1964 makes it illegal to fire an employee for being transgender or gay.

The 6-3 ruling showed support from both conservative and liberal judges to do the right thing for humanity and keep politics out of the equation.

Of course this decision wont come without critics but the positive thing is so many people have opened their hearts and minds to a wonderful part of the population who previously weren't represented appropriately.

Last week the Trump administration moved to try and restrict health care for the transgender population under the Affordable Care Act but this ruling will most likely halt all of that as well.

With all the bad news in this country over the last few months from the COVID-19 pandemic to civil unrest after multiple policy brutality incidents, this marks a tremendous day for the country and a feel good story we can all get behind.

I have long advocated for the LGBTQ community and I couldn't be filled with more joy for so many Americans who now can finally know their rights will be protected.