Supermoon, 2019’s Biggest and Brightest Will Light up Sioux Falls Tonight (Hopefully)

Stargazers, keep your eyes to the sky tonight because you are going to see the brightest Supermoon of 2019. We should have access to seeing this ginormous moon at 7 percent bigger and 15 percent brighter than usual being relatively close to Earth, just 221,681 miles away.

The Snowmoon as they call it, will rise on Feb. 19 at 6:17PM and set the next morning at 7:34AM local time. If you live outside the area and weather looks threatening at your location, you can also catch sight of the full moon online, thanks to live broadcasts from the Virtual Telescope Project based in Rome.

Why do they call this "Supermoon" the Snowmoon? Well, the second calendar month is historically more filled with the most snowfall than any other. This also means the super snow moon has a better chance of being blocked from view, especially for out area tonight as the forecast calls for 4 inches of snow. But if you are unable to see it or just forget about it, there's still the third and final supermoon of 2019, which comes in exactly four weeks on March 19.

Source: CNN.com