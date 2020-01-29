One of the top reasons people love Super Bowl Sunday is for the food. Sorry football fanatics. The numbers are in. The actual game itself ranks 3rd in reasons to throw a party for the Big Game. If you're not hosting or attending a house party it's good to hit a restaurant that has plenty of TVs and if you can grab a discount or a great deal - even better.

According to Delish.com, here are a few Sioux Falls restaurants - and deliveries - that have some great deals for Super Bowl Sunday, February 2: Note: These should be available at the Sioux Falls locations but not every restaurant is required to participate in the national chain discounts. Ask your server before ordering.

Applebees: Order $40 or more from Applebee's Delivery and get 40 free Classic Boneless Wings free with the promo code FREEWINGS.

Auntie Anne's: They have the coolest little carboard Stadium Pack to celebrate the NFL Championship game. Order a Gameday Pretzel Pack and get one for free.

Panda Express: Ordering Chinese takeout? Panda Express is offering a $10 discount on the Family Feast when ordering online using the code SCOREBIG

Buffalo Wild Wings: You knew that had to do something special. B-Dubs is giving away free snack-sized wings IF the game goes into overtime. The Vegas line on the game is pretty tight. This could very well happen :)

Quizno's: Ordering Quizno's subs for your Super Bowl party? Take 10% off if you're a Toasty Points Reward member. Get the app and get toasty.

Pizza Hut: A game isn't a game without pizza. And since they are an official sponsor of the big game you knew they had to do something fun. Take 30% Meat-Lover's pizza!

Door Dash: If you use the food delivery app Door Dash they'd like to know about your kitchen fumbles. If you've had a cooking disaster be one of the first 200 people to confess and you could receive $50 credit along with free delivery.

