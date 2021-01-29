Super Bowl LV Flyover to Feature B-1B Lancer from South Dakota

South Dakota will have a little moment of spotlight on Super Bowl Sunday as the state will send one of its B-1B Lancers for the flyover.

This year's Super Bowl flyover will be conducted by the Air Force Global Strike Command. The flyover will feature a trifecta flyover that will take place over Raymond James Stadium towards the end of the national anthem.

The B-1B Lancer from Ellsworth Air Force Base will be showcased. Two other aircraft will join for the flyover including a B-2 Spirit from Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri and a B-52 Stratofortress from Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota.

Maybe one of the coolest aspects of this flyover is that all three aircraft will take off from their own bases. They will then meet for the flyover for the game, and then all will return to their home bases. Yes, the B-1B Lancer will takeoff from Ellsworth Air Force Base, make its way to Tampa for the flyover, and then promptly return back home. How crazy is that?

As part of the official press release, AFGSC commander Gen. Tim Ray says that it's an honor to be a part of the event and that the event is conducted at "no additional costs to the taxpayer." Just in case you were wondering about the cost.

So as you gather with your family or friends for the Super Bowl, when the flyover takes place know that there is another South Dakota connection at the big game this year!

Source: U.S. Air Force

