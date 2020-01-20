Super Bowl LIV Odds Are Set

The teams are set and the city of Miami is ready for Super Bowl LIV on February 2.

The Kansas City Chiefs will square off against the San Francisco 49ers with the Lombardi Trophy on the line, but we all know there is much more on the line than just a win or a loss.

Kansas City enters the Super Bowl as slight favorites with the current line on Monday reaching -1.5 over San Francisco.

The over/under for Super Bowl LIV is currently set at 53.5.

The early bets according to Vegas insiders have the majority of the money going on the Chiefs and the over, driving both lines up in the early hours after the matchup was set.

More options for gamblers will come out this week as sportsbooks narrow down the prop bets available for Super Bowl LIV.